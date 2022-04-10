Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

RSI stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.03. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

