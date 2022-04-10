Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25, a PEG ratio of 20.05 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

