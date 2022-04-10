Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of AQUA opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

