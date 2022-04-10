Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Manitowoc worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $837,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 32.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $458.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

