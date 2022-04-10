Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

