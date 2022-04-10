Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $223.04 million and a P/E ratio of 253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

