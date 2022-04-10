Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.08% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Farmer Bros. Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.