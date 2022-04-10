Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,167 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 460,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

