Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,763 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

ORMP stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

