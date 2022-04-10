Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

