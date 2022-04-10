Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,904,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.
SouthState Profile (Get Rating)
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SouthState (SSB)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.