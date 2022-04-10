Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,904,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.