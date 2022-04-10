SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.87.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 801,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,792. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

