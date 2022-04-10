Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

