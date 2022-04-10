Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

NYSE:SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 50,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 118,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 114,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

