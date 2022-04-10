Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.
NYSE:SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 50,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 118,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 114,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
