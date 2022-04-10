Scotiabank Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPZ. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.54.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$22.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 99.59.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 472.73%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

