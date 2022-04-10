Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.00.

SMG opened at $116.81 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $253.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

