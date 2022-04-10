Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

SCU opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,123,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

