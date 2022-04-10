Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

