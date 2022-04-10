Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $156.12, but opened at $151.00. Seagen shares last traded at $151.18, with a volume of 11,933 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $268,295,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $6,087,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

