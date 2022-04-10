Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Navient Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

