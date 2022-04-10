Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.35.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$66.24 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$26.61 and a one year high of C$70.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$58.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.38. The stock has a market cap of C$17.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

