Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.56 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00010124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $107.09 million and $3.56 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

