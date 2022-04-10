Sentinel Price Tops $0.0038 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $29.29 million and $135,140.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

