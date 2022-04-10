Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.59

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.59 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 212,731 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £37.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.59.
Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)
