ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $14.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $515.60. 1,240,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,956. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.28, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,320,806 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

