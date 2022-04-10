Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,450 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.41) price objective on Shell in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282.78 ($16.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,007.91.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

