Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,156.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Shell has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

