Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 161,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

