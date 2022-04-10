Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,095 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shutterstock by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86,685 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Shutterstock by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $2,158,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,638 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

