Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

