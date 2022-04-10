Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “
SBGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
