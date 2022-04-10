SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $148.53 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

