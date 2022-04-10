Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

SIX stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.