SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $28.20

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $29.00. SkyWest shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 1,272 shares changing hands.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

