SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

