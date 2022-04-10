SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SM. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $40.42 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

