Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $57.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.09.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.
Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 21,718,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,222,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.