Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $57.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 21,718,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,222,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

