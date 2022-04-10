Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

SNAP stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

