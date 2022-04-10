SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

