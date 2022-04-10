Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Soitec in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SLOIY stock remained flat at $$78.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

