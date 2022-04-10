Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEYMF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

