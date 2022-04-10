SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.01

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 5792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGC shares. began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

