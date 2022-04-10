SORA Validator Token Achieves Market Cap of $96,222.08 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $96,222.08 and $75,669.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

