South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will announce $667.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.03 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $674.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 932,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

