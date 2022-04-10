SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Get SouthState alerts:

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SouthState by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter worth $527,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SouthState by 24.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SouthState by 18.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the third quarter worth $239,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.