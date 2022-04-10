S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

