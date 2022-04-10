Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
