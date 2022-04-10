SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

