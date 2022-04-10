SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.07

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.07 and last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.