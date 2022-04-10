SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.66. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

